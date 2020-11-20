GTA Online confirms the release date of its new expansion

The new content for the online side of Grand Theft Auto will be released next December. Rockstar Games is finalizing the arrival of the largest and most ambitious GTA Online expansion ever released. This was announced in an article published on the official website of the video game, where they also took the opportunity to reveal the launch date. Accompanied by a new official trailer, which you can see on these lines, the also creators of Red Dead Redemption 2 have reported that the content will be on the air on December 15.

“Prepare to infiltrate the remote island complex of the world’s most famous drug lord in Grand Theft Auto Online’s largest, most ambitious and frenetic update, the Cayo Perico Heist,” stresses Rockstar Games. The decision to access Cayo Perico or not rests with the player himself, as it is one of the safest private islands in the world. Therefore, those who enter their domain must neutralize the security forces and escape after collecting a series of valuable evidence. Works of art, gold and black money may also be taken.

Vehicles, weapons and leisure, lots of leisure

You can do it alone or in a team, but get ready for a very complicated mission. “Heist at Cayo Perico is the biggest adventure in GTA Online, in which you will discover a new and exotic location on the map and a new way of planning the heist that allows you to play alone or with up to three other players.” You will have the opportunity to get hold of new vehicles and tactical weapons, as well as enjoy many leisure spaces, including parties with new DJs or the possibility of listening to new radio stations with more than 100 songs. Rockstar Games also announces that you will be able to build a new headquarters inside a gigantic submarine, full of weapons of course.

GTA Online is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, although it will also be released on next-gen consoles.




