GTA Online Celebrates Valentine’s Day with Franklin And Lamar Missions

GTA Online: Rockstar Games presents the weekly updates for GTA V multiplayer with new missions, discounts, Prime Gaming benefits, bonuses and more. One more week, Rockstar Games presents the news of GTA Online, the popular multiplayer mode of Grand Theft Auto V, this time, celebrating Valentine’s Day with great bonuses in different missions (especially the Franklin and Lamar cooperatives), the return of the Gallivanter Baller ST, discounts on vehicles and Prime Gaming benefits, among other news.

Valentine’s Day comes to Los Santos

Thus, one of the main novelties of the Valentine’s update is the availability of short trips for all users through the activities menu; To highlight, the cooperative missions for two people with Franklin and Lamar. Recall that these missions were only available to those who had beaten The Contract, with double GTA $ and RP until February 16.

On the other hand, there are triple GTA$ and RP in matches of Death Do Us Part, Shotgun Wedding and the story missions and jobs in the Casino. In addition, we can find the desired Pink Diamond in Golpe a Cayo Perico, multiplying the final reward. And on the occasion of Valentine’s Day we can get several free gifts such as clothing and themed weapons, clothing from the special Valentine’s Day Massacre and the Prohibition Gusenberg Sweeper. And just for logging in you get the Alfredo Smith’s Wives t-shirt.

This week’s discounts are dedicated to properties and vehicles, with 20% on The Diamond Casino’s main penthouse and 30% on all its customization options. The discounted vehicles are:

Albany Roosevelt Value: 40% off

Dewbauchee JB 700 – 30% off

Dewbauchee JB 700W – 30% off

Vapid Retinue Mk II – 30% off

Vapid Peyote – 30% off

Vapid Peyote Gasser – 30% off

Declasse Drift Yosemite – 30% off

During this week we will also be able to get our hands on the imposing Gallivanter Baller ST, which was only available for a limited time. On the podium of the week we have the BF Club, while on the test circuit we will be able to drive the Vapid Doinator ASP, Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire and Declasse Impaler. And if you win a street race you will receive the Albany Roosevelt as a gift.