GTA Online: Bonuses And Discounts From March 10 To 17 Before Its Premiere On PS5 And Xbox Series

GTA Online: Rockstar Games presents the weekly news of the popular multiplayer mode of GTA V, this time, with bonuses, gifts, advantages and much more. One more week, Rockstar Games presents the weekly news of GTA Online, the popular multiplayer mode of GTA V, this time, with bonuses in a wide selection of game modes, numerous discounts on vehicles and hangars, various gifts, Prime Gaming advantages and much more. All this to give the next welcome to the PS5 and Xbox Series versions with different graphic and performance improvements, both in online mode and in story mode.

Double and triple bonus in various game modes

As such, GTA Online players will earn GTA$100,000 for each short trip they complete this week, as well as earning an SA Black Adjustable Cap for completing a trip. Access this mode through the activities menu and from the smoking room in Record A Studios. On the other hand, Double GTA$ & RP is offered on Hunting Pack (Remix) and Triple GTA$ & RP on Air Races and Contraband Sell Missions.

Moving on to the weekly giveaways, the Declasse Scramjet in Warstock Cache & Carry will be awarded for winning a round of Hunting Pack (Remix), while the Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio will be awarded for winning a pursuit race 5 days in a row. Also, the test vehicles of the week are the Bravado Buffalo STX, Declasse Tulip and Benefactor Schlagen GT. Be sure to stop by the Wheel of Fortune to be eligible for the jackpot of the week: Übermacht Zion Classic.

On the other hand, the offers of the week come with a 30% discount on all Record A Studios merchandise (after completing the Dr. Dre VIP contract), a 40% discount on hangars and their improvements, 25% on the Bravado Buffalo STX and 30% in the Grotti Cheetah and Declasse Tulip. Plane discounts are also offered:

40% off: Buckingham Alpha-Z1, Sea Sparrow, and Nagasaki Ultralight

30% off: Mammoth Tula, JoBuilt Velum 5-Seater, and Western Seabreeze

15% off: Mammoth Hydra