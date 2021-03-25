GTA Online: biker week with double bonuses

Rockstar Games presents weekly updates to the popular GTA V multiplayer mode, this time focused on biker gang content.

Once again, Rockstar Games presents the weekly updates to GTA Online, the popular multiplayer mode of GTA V, this time, with new content focused on the biker gangs with double bonuses in biker jobs, contracts and challenges, double salaries for bodyguards and members, a free black Principe hoodie for logging in, biker and vehicle discounts and benefits for Prime Gaming subscribers.

Double the rewards in Biker Jobs, Bounties and Challenges

Join a gang of undesirables with similar concerns and a weakness for leather and tuned bikes to earn big bucks at a biker club by completing Double GTA $ Headquarters, Jobs and Biker Challenges. and RP until March 31.

Double GTA $ & RP on Stay Out Of The Line

If you are looking for action on two wheels, but a little more futuristic and much more explosive, you may prefer to intercept your rivals and vaporize them with the trail of light left by your Nagasaki Shotaro. If you needed more motivation to exterminate your archenemies, Stay Out of the Line is offering double rewards to all competitors this week.

Double salaries for escorts and partners

Lately, danger doesn’t just lurk in the streets. Top executives and bigwigs need protection too. Luckily for them, joining an organization’s security team as an escort or partner pays twice as much as usual.