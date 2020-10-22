GTA Online: Big Rewards in Halloween Bunker Series

Rockstar Games presents the weekly updates to the popular GTA V multiplayer mode, this time with Halloween events, discounts, giveaways and more.

One more week, Rockstar Games presents the weekly news of GTA Online, the popular multiplayer mode of GTA V, this time, with triple reward in the Halloween bunker series and in Free Roam events, double reward in the Adversary Modes of Halloween, the return of the peyote plants, a free tech mask, a triple booster in daily nightclub revenue, discounts on nightclubs and vehicles, the Annis S80RR supercar as top prize of the Wheel of Fortune and Prime Gaming perks .

Triple GTA $ & RP in Halloween Bunker Series

Halloween is coming up, so don your scariest costume, sharpen your machete, and go underground to take full advantage of triple the rewards in the Halloween Bunker Series, including three terrifying Assassin maps set deep within the bunker, the silo and The Diamond, plus triple GTA $ & RP.

Plus, get Double GTA $ & RP on all Halloween-themed Adversary Modes:

Beast vs. Assassin

Come to play

Condemned

Lost vs. Damned

Assassin

Assassins

Triple GTA $ and RP in Free Play

Don’t miss out on the Free Roam events as they offer triple the rewards until October 28. The nightclub’s daily income also triples, so encourage your customers to fund their credit cards at your venue and keep working the piece.

Technological gift mask

Play GTA Online before October 28 to receive the Orange Dotted Tech Skin and Lemon Tracksuit (consisting of pants and jacket), both free.

Podium Vehicle: Annis S80RR

Stop by the lobby of The Diamond Casino & Resort and play Wheel of Fortune to win GTA $, RP, clothing, or an assortment of mystery prizes. This week’s podium vehicle is the Annis S80RR, a mix of racing car and workhorse that prioritizes speed, not safety.

Discounts on nightclubs and vehicles

Promoters, moguls and entrepreneurs in the nightlife world will enjoy a 40% discount on the sale price of all nightclubs, and those who want to give their venues a facelift will pay 30% less to improve and modify its nightclubs.

Get a 40% discount on the RC tank. Additionally, there is a selection of Halloween-themed vehicles at a special price for a limited time, and pay close attention to sales on other vehicles over the next few weeks.

Albany Lurcher – 30% off

Chariot Romero Hearse – 30% off

Pegassi Speeder – 30% off

LCC Sanctus – 30% off



