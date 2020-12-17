GTA IV, the mode that shows graphics like new generation

GTA 4 was released in 2008, but it is still special for many players. However, over time, the game has become dated in relation to its look. Thinking about it, modder Hayssam Keilany works on a mod that will make the game look similar to the titles of the current generation.

According to Keilany, who is a veteran of game modifications, his current work is a new version of the visual upgrade he launched in 2010. The new mod will have quality improvements in weather effects, shadow and light, reflections, and other fascinating things .

The announcement was made alongside a trailler that shows how the look has changed compared to what was originally released in GTA 4. In it, you can see many of the graphic effects created by Hayssam in his mod.

So, what did you think of the redesign in the look of GTA 4? Did you like it? Tell us in the comments section!



