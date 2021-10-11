GTA III, Vice City And San Andreas Will Be Removed From Stores This Week

Rockstar will withdraw console and PC versions of GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas from all online stores. The developer did not give a specific date and time, but guaranteed that by the end of this week the games will no longer be listed.

On Monday afternoon (11) the titles are still available to be purchased. On Steam, for example, Vice City and GTA III are coming out for R$14.99 each, while San Andreas costs R$20.49. On PSN, you can still buy the 3rd game in the main series numbered for R$ 62.50 (PS4).

Rockstar’s justification for the removal of the games is “preparing for release” of GTA: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition. The title will arrive later this year for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC and Switch with the trio of classic games remastered.

And despite the good news, gamers are worried about the price of the upcoming release. British retailer Base has listed on its website that the game could come at a cost of 54.85 pounds sterling (about R$412 at current prices) for older-generation consoles and 64.85 pounds ($488) for the current generation.

In addition to the possibility of GTA: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition being released at a “full price”, the community has also raised an important debate about the preservation of video games.

Removal would be detrimental to the history of the industry and would make it difficult for new players to access older versions of the original games that were released in the early 2000s.