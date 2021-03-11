GTA: Gordon Hall of Rockstar Leeds dies at 51

Gordon Hall, known for founding Rockstar Leeds, one of the main divisions of Rockstar Games, recently passed away at the age of 51. The news was released by members of the development community in Yorkshire, England, but the cause of death has not been revealed so far.

Present in the games industry since the 90s, Gordon Hall founded the English studio Möbius Entertainment, which was acquired by Take-Two in 2004 and transformed into Rockstar Leeds. The developer is responsible for secondary games in the Grand Theft Auto franchise and has worked on creating titles like GTA: Liberty City Stories, Vice City Stories and Chinatown Wars.

Hall also took on a management role at Rockstar San Diego in 2019. At the time, the developer worked on Red Dead Redemption, released for PS3 and Xbox 360.

In addition to being recognized for his role at Rockstar, Gordon Hall also worked at Activision Blizzard. After spending two years researching the psychology of microtransactions in games, the developer was hired by the company in 2012 and took on the role of creative director at Activision Mobile.