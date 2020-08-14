GTA Author Lazlow Jones Left Rockstar in April

It turned out that writer Lazlow Jones, who penned the Grand Theft Auto legend, left his job at Rockstar Games. Apparently leaving office in April, Jones is currently working on various projects for Disney and Netflix. In parallel, Jones is consulting a gaming company.

It turned out that Lazlow Jones, one of the most important names for Rockstar Games, left his job at Rockstar Games in April. Working within the company for 20 years, Jones was one of the critical names who signed very important projects.

It has to be said that Lazlow Jones is one of the names that made Rockstar Rockstar. Because Jones; He played key roles in all of the company’s most popular productions, such as Red Dead Redemption, Bully, and Grand Theft Auto. This name even served as the screenwriter and producer of the Grand Theft Auto series, which has become one of the most popular games in the world.

The players do not only know the name Jones from the end credits of the game. Jones, who is also a DJ in his professional life, has appeared many times in the GTA series. For example, if you open the radio channel “V-Rock” in GTA Vice City, you can listen to a program voiced by Jones. In addition, Lazlow Jones in the online mode of GTA 5 is among the opening images.

It is currently unknown why Jones left Rockstar Games. In addition, this development is confusing the GTA 6, which is believed to be upcoming. Because gamers are already wondering whether GTA 6 will give the same pleasure as other GTA games. However, if GTA 6 was again brought to life by Jones, this suggests that the last game of the series may be GTA 6. All these question marks can be clarified with explanations to be made in the upcoming periods.



