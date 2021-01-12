GTA 6: single player with groundbreaking innovation?

New rumors surrounding GTA 6 predict a long-awaited change. Eventually fans will be able to choose between a male and a female character.

An insider and known leaker has recently announced that GTA 6 the fans are the choice of a male or female main character to play.

It would be the first time in the history of the GTA franchise that fans are given a choice based on the gender of the main character .

The games in the GTA series generally take place in gangster milleu, their main characters are robust and have rough edges – and have so far been consistently male. That should change with GTA 6 . There is also no official information from Rockstar Games about the next part, but another leaker has now turned in and claims that for the first time a female main character can be played in GTA 6 .

GTA 6: Leak promises a choice of two main characters with different sexes

That claim comes from Tom Henderson , a gaming industry insider and head of a social media agency called Viral Junkie. So far, the leaker has mainly been active in Call of Duty , but extremely reliable there. He leaked accurate details about Call of Duty Cold War months in advance and recently leaked the developer for Call of Duty 2021 . Now, Tom Henderson for the first time, a message to GTA 6 made, claiming that the game will be the first time in a GTA title both female and male playable main characters have*.

For the first time ever in a GTA title, GTA 6 will have a playable female and male protagonist. #GTA6 #GTAVI — Tom Henderson (@_TomHenderson_) January 10, 2021

He doesn’t give any further details yet, but the post on Tom Henderson’s Twitter account suggests two possible scenarios. Either Rockstar Games will incorporate several playable characters in GTA 6 , as in GTA 5 , between which one can switch seamlessly, or the developer will choose a path as in Cyberpunk 2077 . There is only one playable main character , whose gender can be chosen and for whom a female and a male voice have been recorded, between which fans have to decide.

The first option would be particularly conceivable. After all, Rockstar Games has already gained experience with several characters available at the same time . And even if the switch between Michael, Trevor and Franklin worked relatively seamlessly with GTA 5 on the seventh generation of consoles, the system with GTA 6 on PS5 and Xbox Series X could again benefit massively from the speed of the SSD hard drives.

GTA 6: Female characters already possible in GTA Online

For some time now, fans have wanted to build the playable main characters for the main GTA 6 campaign in a character editor . Several months ago demanding fans that build yourself of characters in GTA 6 in a report by inverse. After all, this type of customization is already possible in GTA Online , but has not yet been transferred to single player mode.

As long as there are no new specific messages about GTA 6 , we will probably have to make do with GTA 5 . The last part of the series, which is now over seven years old, is one of the best-selling games of all time and is still played extremely actively with its extensive online mode. In the course of 2021, GTA 5 will finally appear again for PS5 and Xbox Series X , where fans could get a foretaste of how quickly it is possible to switch between characters using the SSD hard drives. * tz.de is part of the nationwide Ippen editorial network.