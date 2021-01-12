GTA 6: single player with groundbreaking innovation?

By
Matthew Cage
-
0

New rumors surrounding GTA 6 predict a long-awaited change. Eventually fans will be able to choose between a male and a female character.

An insider and known leaker has recently announced that GTA 6 the fans are the choice of a male or female main character to play.
It would be the first time in the history of the GTA franchise that fans are given a choice based on the gender of the main character .

The games in the GTA series generally take place in gangster milleu, their main characters are robust and have rough edges – and have so far been consistently male. That should change with GTA 6 . There is also no official information from Rockstar Games about the next part, but another leaker has now turned in and claims that for the first time a female main character can be played in GTA 6 .

GTA 6: Leak promises a choice of two main characters with different sexes

That claim comes from Tom Henderson , a gaming industry insider and head of a social media agency called Viral Junkie. So far, the leaker has mainly been active in Call of Duty , but extremely reliable there. He leaked accurate details about Call of Duty Cold War months in advance and recently leaked the developer for Call of Duty 2021 . Now, Tom Henderson for the first time, a message to GTA 6 made, claiming that the game will be the first time in a GTA title both female and male playable main characters have*.

He doesn’t give any further details yet, but the post on Tom Henderson’s Twitter account suggests two possible scenarios. Either Rockstar Games will incorporate several playable characters in GTA 6 , as in GTA 5 , between which one can switch seamlessly, or the developer will choose a path as in Cyberpunk 2077 . There is only one playable main character , whose gender can be chosen and for whom a female and a male voice have been recorded, between which fans have to decide.

See Also
A GTA Fan Created GTA 6 Map with All Classic Cities

The first option would be particularly conceivable. After all, Rockstar Games has already gained experience with several characters available at the same time . And even if the switch between Michael, Trevor and Franklin worked relatively seamlessly with GTA 5 on the seventh generation of consoles, the system with GTA 6 on PS5 and Xbox Series X could again benefit massively from the speed of the SSD hard drives.

GTA 6: Female characters already possible in GTA Online

For some time now, fans have wanted to build the playable main characters for the main GTA 6 campaign in a character editor . Several months ago demanding fans that build yourself of characters in GTA 6 in a report by inverse. After all, this type of customization is already possible in GTA Online , but has not yet been transferred to single player mode.

As long as there are no new specific messages about GTA 6 , we will probably have to make do with GTA 5 . The last part of the series, which is now over seven years old, is one of the best-selling games of all time and is still played extremely actively with its extensive online mode. In the course of 2021, GTA 5 will finally appear again for PS5 and Xbox Series X , where fans could get a foretaste of how quickly it is possible to switch between characters using the SSD hard drives. * tz.de is part of the nationwide Ippen editorial network.

