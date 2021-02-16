GTA 6: Rockstar job vacancy raises suspicion of trailer

A job opening at Rockstar Games may have given a big clue that GTA 6 is close to your ad. The vacancy listed by the company’s New York division communicates the search for an artist specializing in capturing cinematic-style gameplay.

This type of professional is responsible for creating clips and trailers with 3D video editing tools based on game captures in the company’s own games. The theory of some sites is that this professional would join to reinforce the marketing team of GTA 6, helping in the creation of trailers and other content of dissemination in video.

Although there is no confirmation that the game is actually in production, the most recent rumors indicate that the game is already in the early stages of development.

It is worth mentioning that, as a version of GTA 5 for the new generation of consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series S / X) is planned for this 2021, we will hardly see the game announcement in the coming months.