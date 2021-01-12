GTA 6: One of the main characters will be a woman!

New buzz for Rockstar Games! Today, we learn more about the development of the game GTA 6 and its main characters …

Attention teasing on GTA 6! Rumors are spreading about a new hero: one of the main characters is believed to be a woman for the first time!

In early 2020, the studio confirmed that the GTA 6 game is in development. But since that time, the information is given in trickles on social networks.

Players are getting impatient and are therefore wondering: what updates and improvements will be planned? Will new weapons see the light of day? The scenario ? etc. In addition, no release date has yet been communicated …

Unsurprisingly, players were therefore delighted to learn a little more about the upcoming GTA 6 from Tom Henderson! We let you discover his tweet right here:

GTA 6: TOM HENDERSON’S TWEET SETS ON THE CANVAS

On Sunday, it’s Tom Henderson, CEO of the social media agency Viral Junkie, who announces the news to us on his Twitter account! He writes: “For the first time in a GTA title, GTA 6 will have a playable female and male protagonist.”

Shock! Despite the rumors of 2018, Rockstar never gave up the possibility of playing a woman on screen …

In a few hours, the announcement for GTA 6 created a buzz and gathered many reactions from players! So take a look:

“I’m just afraid it’s like Far Cry 5 and New Dawn. Where the character is silent / he doesn’t really have a decent story. Because it would take forever to create 2 very detailed characters. I would prefer it to be like gta5 with the character switch. »Tweets a player.

Another Internet user then replies: “Interesting, so development seems to be going well …” Indeed, players have been waiting for GTA 6 for a while and are getting impatient.

The most optimistic therefore dream of a launch for the Christmas holidays 2021 … Others are more inclined towards spring 2022 … To be continued!