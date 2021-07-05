GTA 6: Jason Schreier and VGC Confirm Details On New Game

GTA 6: After a lot of speculation and guessing, the scenario around the upcoming Grand Theft Auto finally starts to clear up. After insider Tom Henderson revealed last week that GTA 6 is not expected to be released until 2025 and will be set in a modern Vice City, the information was reiterated this weekend by journalist Jason Schreier and the website Video Games Chronicle (VGC).

On Twitter, Schreier, who is one of the best-informed reporters in the industry, explained that the game won’t come out until 2023 (after a lot of people talked about it) and despite not citing a specific launch window, said “everything what Tom Henderson said about the game matches what I heard.”

In a series of tweets, he pointed out that GTA 6 is still at an early stage of development and recalled saying last year that the game is far from “70% complete”, information circulating at the time.

The journalist also argued that the long period of development is due to a reformulation in the work culture that is taking place within Rockstar. He himself had disclosed, in 2018, that several company employees went through a crunch (abusive work regime with many overtime hours) to finish Red Dead Redemption 2.

Information so far

The VGC published a story echoing Schreier’s speech and said it had received the same details from some sources. In addition to reaffirming that GTA 6 will have a map that will expand with new areas after launch (similar to what happens in Fortnite), the site cited the modern-day setting.

The vehicle recalled that in addition to the change in work culture, Rockstar recently dealt with the departure of important names such as Dan Houser (who seems to have founded his own games company) and Leslie Benzies, who was president of Rockstar North.

Putting together all this recent information already mentioned, we can still say that the next Grand Theft Auto:

will have several protagonists, including a woman who will deal with hacking issues;

it will be for the current generation and PC only, as Rockstar expects PS5 and Xbox Series X/S sales to increase in the coming years;

will have the cryptocurrencies as in-game currency.

So, how are your expectations for GTA 6? Do the details disclosed so far please you? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!