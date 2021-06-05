GTA 6: Insider Says Game Will Have Bitcoin As in-Game Currency

GTA 6: Insider Tom Henderson, who recently revealed accurate information about Battlefield 6, talked about more news from the expected GTA 6. According to him, the game will have a bitcoin as a currency inside the game.

Henderson gave details on the matter, explaining on Twitter about the rumors he had heard from people involved with the production. He said the game will have missions that reward the player with cryptocurrencies, as they are untraceable and would fit with the plot of criminal groups.

The insider reiterated that virtual coins will not be real, just an in-game reproduction. “Just so there’s even less confusion – I’m not kidding. That’s what I’ve heard from someone I trust and it probably won’t be called ‘bitcoin’ – but it will be a cryptocurrency”, he detailed.

Henderson claimed that the character in GTA 6 will receive payments in cryptocurrencies from the “big fish”, which in the plot will need to pay for illegal actions quickly and that the police and justice cannot track down.

In addition, the leaker also said he has received information that the stock market will be back in the next game in the series, with the addition of brokers specializing in cryptocurrencies.

If the new information is real, it would be another indication that Tom Henderson himself was right. In April of this year, he stated, also on Twitter, that the future game of the Grand Theft Auto franchise will be set in modern times.

So, do you think Elon Musk will like the idea of ​​GTA 6 having cryptocurrencies? Leave your opinion on the matter in the comments section below!