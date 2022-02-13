GTA 6 in a leak between the release period and the contents of the trailer

Just the time to officially announce the existence of Grand Theft Auto VI and the web went into turmoil, with especially waves of speculation about the potential release date. In all this, an insider very close to Rockstar Games says he has found information on the first trailer that will be shown, and we can also guess its release period.

Following in the tradition of Rockstar Games’ announcements, this trailer should be shown in the fall: the source points out that GTA V was shown with a trailer on November 2, 2011 and Red Dead Redemption 2 instead on October 20, 2016 – both, later, released. two years after the first trailer shown.

As for the footage itself, it should be very similar to that of GTA V, i.e. scenes from a trial version of the game, rather than a CGI trailer. We can therefore expect environments, some scenes used in cutscenes, open world panoramas and shots of characters that do not reveal too much the features of the protagonist (or of the protagonists, should a case of chorality reappear as in the previous chapter).

Tez2, author of the leak, is probably the most reliable Rockstar insider. It would be understandable to put yourself in his hands, but it is clear that unofficial information should still be taken as such.