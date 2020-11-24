GTA 6: Easter Egg from GTA Online DLC brings the track

Although GTA 6 has not been officially announced, the game may be starting to show up. Players claim to have found an easter egg in the new GTA Online teaser, which features geographical coordinates of a supposed track in the shape of the number six in Roman numerals.

The teaser for the new DLC for GTA Online was announced recently, and features a short video with images of what will be the new location of the game. And in this same video, there is a geographic coordinate that, when inserted in Google Maps, for example, shows a somewhat unusual road, which fans believe is a clue to the new game.

So far Rockstar has not confirmed the development of GTA 6. However, a former employee of the company claimed that the new game should only come out in 2021. Another rumor is that the next game in the franchise would have a female protagonist and that it would happen in the city of Vice City.

Not even the GTA Online DLC itself has a release date. But it is rumored that it will be released later this year.



