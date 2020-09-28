GTA 6 box opening broke a record in TikTok

By
Daniel Kucher
-
0

GTA 5 has completed its 7th year as of this year. Before the game was released, there were many rumors as in GTA 6. Although the rumors about GTA 6 have been around for a long time, the real version of the game is a curiosity for now. As rumors circulated today, a TikTok user released the opening of the GTA 6 PS5 box sent from Rockstar Games. First of all, all of the content in these images is fake.

GTA 6 box opening broke a record in TikTok

The year 2020 is a busy year for the gaming world where Sony and Microsoft’s new game consoles and new generation games continue to work. As such, Rockstar Games, the producer of the GTA 5 game, which is the best-selling game in all fields, has also started to be talked about.

Although there is no concrete development about the GTA 6 game, neither on the game nor on the Rockstar Games side, some people are doing their best to come to the fore in this regard. Finally, a user named lucajvn on TikTok shared a video of the GTA 6 PS5 box opening, sent from Rockstar. The video was watched 420 thousand times in a short time and this number continues to increase.

It is not known whether there are those who believe in the GTA 6 PS5 disc box and other content in the video, but the number of those who say Rockstar Games should take drastic measures against these situations is quite high.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here