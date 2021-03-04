GTA 5 will not be a simple port on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Strauss Zelnick, Take-Two’s CEO, attended a conference this week and spoke a bit about Rockstar’s plans for remasters and ports. According to Strauss, fans should never expect only simple, lazy ports from the studio!

In his speech at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecon, Strauss told investors that “remastering has always been part of the company’s strategy. We do it differently from our competitors, as we don’t just port our games.”

“Instead, we spend a lot of time doing the best job possible so that each relaunch looks very different, using the best technology available,” he explained. “Grand Theft Auto 5 is coming to its third generation of consoles, which is incredible! It was a quality paradigm in the original release, and it continued to be so in the next generation. I am confident that Rockstar will deliver a great experience again! ”

The idea is that the game will be released only in the second half of 2021 and, until then, the studio should continue supporting content to the success of GTA Online. Are you excited to revisit one of the most popular games of all time? Comment below!