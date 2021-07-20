GTA 5 Will Gain Faster Vehicles For Next-Gen Consoles

GTA 5 lovers will have some new things to venture out from November 2021 — when the game will hit PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Apparently, gamers of next-gen consoles will be able to count on a series of exclusive upgrades for the game when it is released for these platforms.

This past Sunday (18), Rockstar announced on Twitter that “some vehicles may receive upgrades” in the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version, which would include “several speed improvements and more”. In the publication, the company was keen to emphasize that the update will only be available for these consoles.

Cross-platform gameplay at risk

It wasn’t long after Rockstar’s announcement that fans of the Grand Theft Auto franchise began to question whether the PC version of GTA 5 would also receive this update. In the understanding of some fans, the absence of the upgrade to other platforms would put the cross-platform gameplay at risk.

If the game developer chooses to keep updates only for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, the use of faster cars by users of the new generation of consoles would create unfair competition with older video game owners.

However, everything is still just speculation. Rockstar is expected to provide more information until the game launches on November 11th and clear up any doubts for its fans.

Frequency of updates

Although the latest reports show that GTA 6 should not be released before 2025, the predecessor title of the franchise continues to be a huge success among players on various platforms even though it has been in existence for over 8 years. The main reason for GTA 5 to keep up after such a long time, without a doubt, is the frequency with which the developer brings upgrades to the game.

Through long DLCs, Rockstar Games found a way to always bring new experiences for both PC gamers and Sony and Microsoft console users. And the same concept should apply to anyone who decides to buy the game for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Currently, the game is available for PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One and PC. It is also noteworthy that, when it hits the market, reports indicate that GTA 6 at first will only be available for new generation consoles.