GTA 5: two game actors recreate scene in real life

GTA 5 was released in 2013, for PS3 and Xbox 360, but to this day it is one of the most sold and played games worldwide. And within its plot, many scenes became iconic, and even became memes, like the moment when Lamar gives Franklin a moral lesson. And, after winning countless versions on the internet, it was the turn of the actors who make the original voices of the characters, to recreate the scene.

In addition to being somewhat hilarious to see the actors reproducing the dialogue, attention is drawn to the video production. From camera shots to facial expressions, great care was taken to reproduce everything as faithfully as possible.

Dialogue is one of the most famous recent memes. It has already been played with several characters, such as Snow White, Darth Vader and SpongeBob. Some used mods and captured the exact moment that the scene happens in the game, while others just inserted another character in the video edition.

GTA 5 is now available for PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One and PC. The game will also arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series S / X later this year, without an exact date confirmed.