GTA 5: See 8K Gameplay With Ray Tracing Mod and Learn How To Download

GTA 5 was released in 2013, when we were still migrating from the seventh to the eighth generation of consoles. So many years later, as 9th gen games come out with ever-improving graphics and Ray Tracing, the good old Grand Theft Auto starts to look less interesting. But at least the modder community is always working to improve any game.

Would young people say “it’s cringe” to remember that PS2 graphics seemed like something out of this world back in the early 2000s and now we think GTA 5‘s are weak?

Anyway! Returning to the subject, Rockstar is no fool and knows that fans expect a GTA that takes advantage of the features of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Therefore, she is preparing an “Enhanced Edition” (or improved version, in good Portuguese), scheduled for November 2021. But those who play on PC can have this experience right now.

Ray Tracing Mod for GTA 5

If you can’t wait until November — and you’ve got a gamer PC with a pretty chunky graphics card — then you can experience GTA 5 with Ray Tracing and 8K imaging right now. Just download some mods. Take a look at the changes:

Some comments in the video, published by Digital Dreams, say that the graphics are even exaggerated, with a lot of reflection in the drops of water, for example. Still, the result is impressive and brings a big difference in relation to the common GTA 5.

To get this look right now on your PC, you need to download the QuantV mod, which is available for free at this link. It is required to install the Ray Tracing Mod, which is highlighted in the video above. This second mod is on the creator’s Patreon, but you can also download it for free. The gameplay also uses some real cars that didn’t exist in the original game and comes in this mod here.

Just download and install all three and you’re done! That’s if you have a video card that can handle all that resolution, of course. In this gameplay, they used a modest RTX 3090. Finally, if you don’t know how to install mods in GTA for PC, Voxel has a complete tutorial for this, which we published recently.

What did you think of the video? Is it really good or will Rockstar do something better in “Enhanced Edition” in November? Send your opinion in the comments!