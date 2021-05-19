GTA 5 Reaches 145 Million Units Sold; Take-Two Breaks Records

GTA 5: The North American company presents financial results with great growth and shows a spectacular performance from GTA Online. Take-Two Interactive has presented the financial results corresponding to the fourth and last quarter of fiscal year 2021 (Q4 / FY2021). The North American company has revealed to its investors some true record turnover figures of 3,370 million dollars in the last twelve months; a growth of 9% compared to a year ago.

GTA 5 and GTA Online, a winning combination

There are two great protagonists of these incombustible figures: Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online. The fifth numbered video game in the series reaches 145 million copies sold worldwide until March 31, since its premiere in September 2013; a total of 5 million more copies compared to the last data of last December 31, 2020.

The year of the pandemic has been marked by the spectacular growth of a GTA Online willing to remain a safe value for Take-Two in general and Rockstar in particular. We are talking about a 31% year-on-year growth in players; record of active users and recurring expenses by players. In other words, GTA Online is played more and its players invest even more in it.

In total, of these 3,370 million dollars, Take-Two presents a growth of 50% in recurring expenses (microtransactions), which reach 62% of total revenues. Works such as NBA 2K21, Grand Theft Auto V, GTA Online, Red Dead Redemption 2, Red Dead Online, Borderlands 3, NBA 2K20, and the mobile titles Social Point, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI and PGA Tour 2K21 have contributed to the giant American dismiss a 2020-21 exercise to remember.

Here is the updated list of units sold from Take-Two’s main intellectual properties, where both Rockstar Games, Private Division, Social Point and 2K Games count.

Updated sales of the main Take-Two sagas

Red Dead Redemption series – 60 million units sold

Red Dead Redemption 2 – 37 million units sold

NBA 2K Series – 111 million units sold

Borderlands series – 70 million units sold

Borderlands 3 – 13 million units sold

Borderlands 2 – 25 million units sold

BioShock Series – 37 million units sold

Civilization Series – 57 million units sold

The Outer Worlds – 3 million units sold

PGA Tour 2K21 – 2 million units sold

This next November 11 will be published the next generation version of GTA 5 and GTA Online for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S; here we leave you all the details. Heading into the 20th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto III, Rockstar will deliver surprises; some of them related to GTA Online.