GTA 5 Publisher Plans To Release More VR Games

Take-Two Interactive is working on a version of GTA: San Andreas for Oculus Quest 2, which will allow us to experience the adventure from within. The launch of GTA The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition is an approach of the classics to the devices of today. San Andreas, which is part of this pack, will return twice as Rockstar Games recently announced a collaboration with Meta (formerly Facebook) to market a VR version of Oculus Quest 2. Now, their publisher, Take-Two Interactive, has dropped that it will work on more titles for virtual reality.

The open door to VR

Strauss Zelnick, CEO of the North American giant, has stated this during the presentation of the financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. “We have always said that we want to be where the consumer is. When VR first emerged as a technology with potential, although I expressed some skepticism about whether it would become a very broad consumer application, I also thought it was very exciting technically and that we would participate, ”he recalled.

There’s less than one week until Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition arrives on November 11. Pre-loading is now available through the Microsoft Store and Nintendo eShop. PlayStation Store pre-load begins November 6 at midnight. https://t.co/pY4IBfDjHi pic.twitter.com/MdGrLHbYb8 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 5, 2021

The manager continued with his presentation: “Rockstar has already launched L.A. Noire in VR and NBA 2K has come to virtual reality. I’m sure we will have more VR titles in the future as well. ” According to Zenick, they are “thrilled” when their creative teams are able to “flex their collective muscles” and do things that they still don’t know for sure how big they can get. “We never make forecasts like this, but we are very excited about these opportunities.”

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas VR does not have a release date yet, but the arrival of the new versions of GTA III, GTA San Andrias and GTA Vice City does have a set date. In fact, it comes as early as November 11. Meanwhile, GTA V continues to sweep the market. The veteran Rockstar Games video game has already sold a whopping 155 million units worldwide.