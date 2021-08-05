GTA 5 Passes 150 Million Copies Sold

GTA 5 has sold over 150 million copies, counting physical and digital versions on all platforms where the game is available. The information was confirmed by Rockstar itself, which celebrates a total of 350 million units sold across the GTA series.

If the developer’s plans materialize, this number will only grow, because Rockstar is preparing GTA V for its third generation. The game, originally released on PS3 and Xbox 360, will arrive in November this year on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, where it should add a few million more units sold.

Achieved $1 billion in sales faster than any other release in entertainment industry history

Best selling game in the last decade in the US, both in number of units and income

Taking advantage of bragging about GTA, Rockstar released some numbers about Red Dead Redemption as well. The series as a whole reached a total of 60 million units sold worldwide, the majority of which were RDR 2, which had a total of 38 million copies sold.

To put things in perspective, it’s interesting to see the numbers of other major franchises from Take Two, the parent company of Rockstar and 2K Games. The company has other successful releases, but nothing close to GTA V: