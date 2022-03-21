GTA 5 On PS5 And Xbox Series X|S Receives Bomb Reviews On Metacritic

GTA V was originally released in 2013 on PS3 and Xbox 360. Nine years later, the game has traveled through two generations to reach the latest, with GTA V: Expanded & Enhanced releasing on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. And gamers aren’t as happy about it as Rockstar would like.

People went to Metacritc to practice the famous “review bombing” on new versions of the game, both on PS5 and Xbox Series X. For those who don’t know, the practice of review bombing is to give massively low grades to a game to complain about something specific, not necessarily the quality of the game itself. Currently, GTA V: Expanded & Enhanced has a user rating of 3.1 on PS5 and 2.3 on Xbox Series X.

Accompanying the notes, we have several comments criticizing the new port of GTA V, but in general terms what everyone is saying is that the new version of the game is not justified, and would just be a way for Rockstar to make some easy money.

Players complain that the game has not been augmented to be called “expanded”, and that the improvements (“enhanced”) are not enough to buy the game again on current platforms.

Of course, there are players happy with the improvements, so the average still doesn’t reach zero. Those who liked the new versions praise the possibility of playing well in 4K and the very fast loading times – which was quite time consuming in the last generation.