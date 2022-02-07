GTA 5 On PS5 And Xbox Series: Everything You Need To Know About The Next-Gen Version

GTA 5: The new generation versions of Grand Theft Auto V will include new features compared to the PS4 and Xbox One versions. These are the keys to these editions. Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5) will make the leap to next-generation consoles from Sony and Microsoft this March. After selling more than 155 million units worldwide since its premiere in September 2013, what is already one of the most successful video games of all time will extend its status as a legend in the sector with its leap to the new generation of consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series, through a renewed edition, improved and adapted to current times. We tell you everything about GTA 5 for PS5 and Xbox Series.

Release date: when does GTA 5 come out on PS5 and Xbox Series

Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S will be available this March 15 in digital format. We do not know if there will be a reissue in physical format soon, as happened months ago with Granf Theft Auto – The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition.

What improvements will GTA 5 incorporate on PS5 and Xbox Series?

PS5 and Xbox Series X|S users who get hold of GTA 5 and GTA Online – which will have a standalone version for those who just want to immerse themselves in online multiplayer – on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will be able to enjoy the game with new graphics modes, where the resolution of up to 4K stands out, up to 60 frames per second, improvements in textures and drawing distance, HDR and ray-tracing options. On the other hand, other technical advances such as faster loading times, immersive 3D audio and advanced haptic feedback are also added; the latter on PS5.

New graphics modes: resolution up to 4K.

Up to 60 frames per second.

Improved textures and draw distance.

HDR and Ray-Tracing options.

Technical advances: Faster loading times

Immersive 3D audio and advanced haptic feedback (PS5)