GTA 5 Loads Much Faster On PS5 And Xbox Series X/S

GTA 5: In what feels like an eternal cycle at this point, GTA 5 has been released again, this time for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. As might be expected, the game loads much faster on the new platforms, but the speed still managed to exceed the expectations of players who were used to reading times.

Several websites and YouTube channels have been testing and comparing the new version with the previous generation and the results are surprising. In his video, content creator MrWilliamThor’s showed that the Xbox Series X loaded a new game in just 59 seconds, compared to 1 minute and 59 seconds for the Xbox One.

The VGC website did the tests on Sony consoles and the results were even more impressive. For example: when starting a new game on PlayStation 4, the loading time was around 1.5 minutes, but on PlayStation 5, the wait was just 27 seconds.