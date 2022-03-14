GTA 5 Is Seen For The First Time On PS5; This Is How It Looks In The New Generation

GTA 5: Early adopters upload gameplays to YouTube showcasing GTA 5 quality mode. One of them comes from content creator Cycu1 on PS5. Grand Theft Auto 5 will arrive on the new generation of consoles on March 15. PS5 and Xbox Series X | S receive a port dedicated to taking advantage of the capabilities of their hardware. Rockstar has guarded what it looks like…until it hit the homes of early adopters.

Cycu1, popular content creator, publishes on his YouTube channel some of the first gameplays of GTA 5 on PS5. We see the opening stretch of the game run while running in quality mode, which bumps the resolution up to native 4K and turns on ray tracing. You can see it under this paragraph.

What display modes does GTA 5 have on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S?

Rockstar anticipated the presence of 3 exclusive graphic modes of the GTA 5 editions on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The first of these is quality mode, which uses the above at a frame rate locked at 30. If you prefer to prioritize framerate, performance mode uses a 4K upscaling solution to run at 60fps. Finally, the RT performance mode is established as a hybrid between the two. You will be able to play at 60 frames per second while ray tracing is enabled.

Xbox Series S users will see some modifications. In quality mode the resolution will be rescaled, while in performance it will be scaled to 1080p. In addition to all this we can expect improvements in specific graphic settings. We will see a higher density of vegetation, a greater number of characters and vehicles on the screen, water reflections, better lighting and much more. In the case of the PS5 version, it will make use of the DualSense capabilities, both haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

By clicking on this link you can find out the final price of GTA 5 and GTA Online, of which we remind you that it will be with a special discount until June 14. In the case of PS5 you can redeem GTA Online for free in the same margin. Once you do, it will remain linked to your profile forever.