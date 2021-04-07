GTA 5 heralds of the Xbox Games Pass

GTA 5, indispensable for game lovers, comes to smartphones. GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass on April 8, which was previously available between January and May 2020. This time, however, GTA 5 will be playable thanks to cloud support, which allows players to experience the game on their phones and tablets.

GTA 5 comes to smartphones with Xbox Game Pass

Console and cloud games, including GTA 5, will be able to play on mobile devices for Ultimate subscribers on Xbox Game Pass on April 8.

The fact that GTA 5, which has a large fan base around the world, will be played on mobile devices; It can cause serious stress on Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass servers. However, the company is thought to have taken action already. If the addition of GTA 5 to Xbox’s cloud gaming service is successful, it is said that other games may be added as well.

Playing GTA 5 over the cloud is expected to benefit from 1080p video quality, the feature Microsoft tested for Xbox Game Pass last month.

Currently, cloud games played through Game Pass are limited to 720p resolution. Although this is not a problem for small-screen mobile devices, you will definitely notice the details in the image quality when playing on the device with a larger screen.

GTA is coming to PS5 with new graphics: Here’s the history

Rockstar Games shared the release date of the GTA 5 Enhanced Edition for PlayStation 5 on March 10. In fact, the team, who mentioned GTA Online’s advantageous in-game money campaigns in the announcement, accidentally missed the console entry dates.

“There is no change in prices in GTA’s in-game currency gift. The offer is limited to 1,000,000 GTA money per person per month. However, this campaign will end with the release of Grand Theft Auto on PlayStation 5 in the second half of 2021. ”

This statement is in the last lines of the letter sent by Rockstar. Making an announcement about when the in-game opportunities will end, the team revealed the release date of the GTA 5 game for PS5. Although there is no concrete date for now, it seems clear that we can finally play the game from new generation devices in the coming months.