GTA 5 Gets New Mod With Godzilla on PC

GTA 5: The Grand Theft Auto V mod community remains active and extremely creative even seven years after the game’s release on PCs. Renowned modder JulioNIB decided to go one step further and put “King of Monsters” Godzilla to terrorize Los Santos.

In addition to being absolutely giant, the kaiju has its classic ability to release lightning through its mouth (the atomic ray), which destroys any vehicle or living being in its path, just like in the recently released movie Godzilla vs Kong.

JulioNIB is also known for bringing to the famous Rockstar game characters such as Goku, Magneto, Venom, Flash, Superman and even King Kong, each one bringing a difference related to their special powers and/or faces.

Grand Theft Auto V is available for PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and PC. The game will receive versions for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on November 11 this year.