GTA 5 For PS5 Loads Three Times Faster Than On PS4: Comparison Of Times

GTA 5: The release of Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online on Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 consoles has meant not just graphics, but speed. Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5) and Grand Theft Auto Online are already a reality on the new generation of consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. On sale for 50% to 75% off through June, the return to Los Santos is shaping up to be the most technologically advanced to date on home platforms. Apart from all the technical, graphic and quality of life improvements implemented by Rockstar Games, there is one aspect that has greatly benefited the title today as the protagonist: a drastic reduction in loading times.

This is how the loading times of GTA 5 on PS5 have improved compared to PS4

The graphic comparisons and waiting times to load the game have not been made to beg. From VGC they have tested the PlayStation 5 version of the individual mode of GTA 5 to see if the traditional initial loading screen will make us wait more than a minute and a half again to start playing. The reality is that it does not: GTA 5 for PS5 loads three times faster than on PlayStation 4.

According to the information advanced by this means, which we can check in the attached video, Grand Theft Auto V for PS5 takes 27 seconds from when we load it in the start menu until we are at the controls. For its part, on PlayStation 4 it was necessary to wait a minute and a half.

Initial load of GTA 5 for PS5: 27 seconds.

Initial load of GTA 5 for PS4: 1 minute and 33 seconds.

GTA 5 for PS5 and Xbox Series, now available: price and initial promotion

Those who are interested in buying GTA 5 for PS5 or Xbox Series can now get the game at a discount on the digital portals of both consoles; in April it will also arrive in physical format. Specifically, on PS5 it is currently on sale for 9.99 euros until June 14; a 75% discount. And yes, it includes GTA Online.

GTA 5 for Xbox Series can be purchased for 19.99 euros until June 14 (a 50% discount) on the Xbox Store with GTA Online included. In both cases, then the entire package will cost 39.99 euros. Those who want GTA Online separately can buy it for 9.99 euros until June 14 (50% discount); although members subscribed to PS Plus can download it totally free.