GTA 5 For PS5 And Xbox Series: Where To Buy The Game, Price And Discounts

Grand Theft Auto V comes to the new generation of consoles and allows you to transfer the progress of the campaign from PS4 and Xbox One. All the details. Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5) and GTA Online are now available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. After selling 160 million units worldwide and becoming one of the most influential video games of all time, Rockstar Games bursts in again with the fifth numbered episode on current Sony and Microsoft machines, where the adventure of Michael, Franklin and Trevor will show their best side at a technical and performance level. We tell you where to buy the game, its price and what editions are available to us.

Where to buy GTA 5 and GTA Online for PS5 and Xbox Series in digital format: editions and price

GTA 5 for PS5: on sale for 9.99 euros until June 14 (75% discount) on the PS Store. Includes GTA Online. After 39.99 euros.

GTA 5 for Xbox Series: on sale for 19.99 euros until June 14 (50% discount) on the Xbox Store. Includes GTA Online. After 39.99 euros.

GTA Online for PS5: Free for any user until June 14 (PS Plus required) on PS Store. Then it will cost 19.99 euros.

GTA Online for Xbox Series: on sale for 9.99 euros until June 14 (50% discount) on the Xbox Store. Requires Xbox Live Gold to play. Then it will cost 19.99 euros.

Will GTA 5 for PS5 and Xbox Series arrive in physical format in stores?

From this March 15 it is possible to buy Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online (the latter separately or as part of the main game) only in digital format. However, from April 2022 it will be available in physical format, with box and disc, in stores around the world. Soon we will know the exact date and its final price.

Learn how to transfer your GTA 5 or GTA Online game progress (GTA$, progress, stats, vehicles, properties, weapons, clothing, and self-created activities) to the same family of consoles here.