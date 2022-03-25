GTA 5 For PS5 And Xbox Ends The Reign Of Elden Ring In The UK; Spectacular Debut

GTA 5: Grand Theft Auto 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S debuts with excellent numbers in markets such as the British. Dethrone Elden Ring in its first week. GTA 5 is still unstoppable. The release of the next-gen version has propelled the Rockstar title to number one in the UK for the past week. The sandbox dethrones Elden Ring, which drops to second position after a 39% drop in digital sales compared to the previous week.

GTA 5 in numbers: show of force

If we break down the digital sales of GTA 5 in this framework, 55% of the units were sold on PS5; Xbox Series X | S, on the other hand, occupies 35% of the data. The rest is completed by 6% on Xbox One, 3% on PC and 1% on PC.

The percentage disparity between the two new generation versions is influenced by the price disparity. GTA 5 on PS5 was launched on the UK market for £8.75 (€9.99), which is accompanied by free GTA Online. In Xbox Series, on the other hand, it is sold for 17.49 pounds (19.99 euros).

Its arrival marks another milestone: in its first week on the market, it is already the second largest launch in that market in digital format. It surpasses him, this time yes, Elden Ring.

The top 10 at the end of the week of March 20 is as follows:

1.Grand Theft Auto 5

2. Elden Ring

3.Grand Theft Auto Online

4. WWE 2K22

6. Grand Touring 7

7. F1 2021

8. Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

9. Red Dead Redemption 2

10. Persona 4 Arena Ultramax

GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S debuted on March 15 exclusively (for the moment) in digital format. It includes improvements dedicated to maximizing your hardware, such as optimization for ray tracing, native 4K and 3 display modes, including a performance mode with a target framerate of 60fps. You can read the available options at this link.