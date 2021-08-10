GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced Should Run at 4K and 60 FPS on PS5

GTA 5: If a post that was posted on the German PlayStation blog is any indication, those interested in enjoying the PlayStation 5 version of Grand Theft Auto 5 will have cutting-edge features in both resolution and frame rate once it is released.

According to a translation made by a ResetEra forum member, the published text refers to the fact that the game “shines in sharp 4K resolution thanks to an updated graphics” and “extreme fluidity thanks to 60 frames per second”.

It is noteworthy that so far Rockstar has not yet commented on the matter, but considering that the information comes from an official Sony channel, the chances of being wrong are very low.

Grand Theft Auto 5 Expanded & Enhanced will be released on November 11th. Did the curiosity to see the game in the new generation arise? Leave your message in the space below for comments.