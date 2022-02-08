GTA 5 Exceeds 160 Million Units Sold And Breaks New Records

GTA 5: Take-Two Interactive reports new records for its video game, originally published in 2013 and with a remastering for PS5 and Xbox Series in sight. Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5) has reached the figure of 160 million units sold worldwide. Take-Two Interactive has presented this Monday the financial results corresponding to the third quarter of this fiscal year, the one ended on December 31, with results within its financial forecasts. It stands out, above all, that GTA V has managed to ship another 5 million copies since the last report, which dated until September 30; and raises the total number of the series to 370 million copies adding all deliveries.

Grand Theft Auto V, eight years making history

This is the third consecutive quarter that GTA V manages to sell 5 million copies in a single quarter; data that reflects the great commercial performance of an unprecedented product thanks to a persistent and incombustible sales rhythm. Rockstar Games recalls in its report that it is the fastest entertainment product that has reached 1,000 million dollars in store sales revenue in all history. To date, it exceeds 6,000 million dollars since its premiere in 2013.

In the same way, they highlight to their investors that it is the best-selling game of the past decade in the United States, both in copies sold and in sales. To all this we must add the premiere of Grand Theft Auto V on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles, the new generation of Sony and Microsoft, respectively, this coming March 15.