GTA 5: Enhanced Edition confirms resolution and FPS on PS5

GTA 5: PlayStation Blog advances in its German division some technical details about Grand Theft Auto V in its version for PlayStation 5; arrives in November. Grand Theft Auto V: Enhanced Edition will run at 4K (Ultra HD) resolution and 60 frames per second on PS5. The German division of the official PlayStation blog has advanced the information – not yet corrected at the time of writing this news – in advance, since the rest of the divisions and the PlayStation itself remain silent in this regard.

The resolution and the FPS of the game in this next gen edition were the main question of the fans; at the expense of knowing if Grand Theft Auto Online, which will be released independently (standalone product) also on both PS5 and Xbox Series on November 11, 2021. The other question we have is to know if Xbox Series X will keep this frame rate in 4K resolution, presumably yes; and if Xbox Series S will do the same in 1080p resolution (FullHD). The original versions ran natively at 1080p on PS4 and Xbox One consoles.

“The next generation versions of GTA 5 will offer a range of technical improvements, visual updates and performance improvements to take full advantage of the latest hardware, making the game more beautiful and accurate than ever,” Sony said last May, plus “fun surprises.”

Grand Theft Auto V is legion: 150 million units sold

It is expected that Rockstar Games or PlayStation formalize the information in the near future. Sony has not yet held its summer event in 2021. As many voices as pointing to a State of Play this August, Sony has not said anything about it yet. We remember that Grand Theft Auto V: Enhanced Edition was originally announced at the beginning of the official presentation of PS5 last June 2020.

Take-Two Interactive Entertainment informed its investors last week that they have three remasters or remakes not yet announced with a planned publication date before April 2022.

All in all, Grand Theft Auto V accumulates up to June 30 more than 150 million units sold; the most successful retail video game of all time. In 2021 alone it has sold more than 10 million copies. After its passage through PS3, Xbox 360, PS4, Xbox One and PC, the title will be expanded and with improvements on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S on November 11, 2021.