GTA 5 cheats, full list of codes for Xbox, PS5 and PC

All GTA 5 cheat codes for PS4, PS5, Xbox and PC.

GTA 5 cheats can be used to run a lot of things in the game. These codes, from the appearance of vehicles to health and ammunition, turn an already fun experience into an even more exciting one. And if you’re familiar with Grand Theft Auto, you know that the best way to play a single—player campaign is to enable cheats. After all, this is a tradition.

Knowing how to enter cheats is the first step, and then you can freely browse the GTA 5 cheats below for your own pleasure. There are drunk cheats, vehicle cheats and even those that restore your health and ammo. All you have to do is enter the correct combination of inputs to activate them. In addition, you can also use the in-game phone to enter numeric codes, which will then be saved, making it easier to apply them later.

Whether you’re playing new versions of GTA 5 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, or if you’re still rocking your old copies, there are GTA cheats you can use to mix everything up. In this guide to GTA 5 cheats, we will provide a simple list of options regardless of which platform you are playing on.

Cheats for GTA 5 xbox

These are GTA 5 cheats for Xbox One, Xbox 360 and Xbox Series X/S. They cover invincibility, vehicle cheats, weapon cheats and more.

Change the weather: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X

Drunk Mode: Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, LEFT

Explosive Cartridges: RIGHT, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB

Explosive melee attacks: RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT

Fast Running: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X

Fast swimming: LEFT, LEFT, LB, RIGHT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, LT, RIGHT

Flaming Bullets: LB, RB, X, RB, LEFT, RT, RB, LEFT, X, RIGHT, LB, LB

Invincibility / God Mode: RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y

Lower search level: RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

Maximum Health and Armor: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB

Moon Gravity: LEFT, LEFT, LB, RB, LB, RIGHT, LEFT, LB, LEFT

Parachute: LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB

Raising the search level: RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Recharge Ability: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, RIGHT, LEFT, A

Skyfall: LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Slippery cars: Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB

Slow-motion aiming: X, LT, RB, Y, LEFT, X, LT, RIGHT, A

Slow motion: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, X, RT, RB

Super Jump: LEFT, LEFT, Y, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RB, RT

Weapons /Pistols: Y, RT, LEFT, LB, A, RIGHT, Y, Down, X, LB, LB, LB

Spawn BMX: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, Y, RB, RT

Spawn Buzzard Helicopter: B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

Caddy Spawn Caddy: B, LB, LEFT, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A

Spawn Comet: RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB

Spawn Duster: RIGHT, LEFT, RB, RB, RB, LEFT, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB

Spawn Limo: RT, RIGHT, LT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT

Spawn PCJ-600: RB, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LT, LB, LB

Spawn Rapid GT: RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, B, RT

Spawn Sanchez: B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB

Spawn Stunt Plane: B, RIGHT, LB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LB, LEFT, LEFT, A, Y

Spawn Trashmaster: B, RB, B, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT

Cheats for GTA 5 PS5 and PS4

If you are playing on a PS5/PS4/PS3, you should use the codes listed below. All vehicle codes are grouped at the end of the list. Try the Fast Run cheat to get around faster on foot.

Change the weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square

Drunk Mode: Triangle, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, Square, Circle, LEFT

Explosive Cartridges: RIGHT, Square, X, LEFT, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1

Explosive Melee Attacks: RIGHT, LEFT, X, Triangle, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L2

Fast Running: Triangle, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L2, L1, Square

Fast Swimming: LEFT, LEFT, L1, RIGHT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, L2, RIGHT

Flaming Bullets: L1, R1, Square, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, Square, RIGHT, L1, L1

Invincibility / God Mode: RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, X, Triangle

Lower search level: R1, R1, Circle, R2, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

Maximum Health and Armor: Circle, L1, Triangle, R2, X, Square, Circle, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1

Moon Attraction: LEFT, LEFT, L1, R1, L1, RIGHT, LEFT, L1, LEFT

Parachute: LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1

Increase the search level: R1, R1, Circle, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Recharge Ability: X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, RIGHT, LEFT, X

Skyfall: L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Slippery cars: Triangle, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1

Slow aiming: Square, L2, R1, Triangle, LEFT, Square, L2, RIGHT, X

Slow movement: Triangle, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, Square, R2, R1

Super Jump: LEFT, LEFT, Triangle, Triangle, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, Square, R1, R2

Weapon/Pistols: Triangle, R2, LEFT, L1, X, RIGHT, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1

Spawn BMX: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, Square, Circle, Triangle, R1, R2

Spawn Buzzard Helicopter: Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Caddy Spawn Caddy: Circle, L1, LEFT, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X

Create a comet: R1, Circle, R2, RIGHT, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1

Spawn Duster: RIGHT, LEFT, R1, R1, R1, LEFT, Triangle, Triangle, X, Circle, L1, L1

Limo Spawn: R2, RIGHT, L2, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, Circle, RIGHT

PCJ-600 Spawn: R1, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, Square, RIGHT, L2, L1, L1

Spawn Rapid GT: R2, L1, Circle, RIGHT, L1, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, Circle, R2

Spawn Sanchez: Circle, X, L1, Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1

Spawn Stunt Plane: Circle, RIGHT, L1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, L1, LEFT, LEFT, X, Triangle

Spawn Trashmaster: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, Circle, RIGHT

GTA 5 PC Cheats

PC players will need to open the cheat console with “~” before entering the codes below. Try them yourself!

Change the weather: MAKEITRAIN

Director Mode: JRTALENT

Drunk mode: LIQUOR

Explosive cartridges: HIGHEX

Explosive Melee Attacks: HOTHANDS

Fast Running: CATCH ME

Fast Swimming: GOTGILLS

Flaming bullets: INCENDIARY

Invincibility / God Mode: THE DESTROYER

Lower search level: LAWYERUP

Maximum Health and Armor: TURTLE

Lunar Gravity: FLOATER

Parachute: Parachute Jump

Increase the search level: FUGITIVE

Recharge Capability: POWERUP

Skyfall: Skyfall

Slippery cars: A SNOWY DAY

Slow-motion aiming: DEAD EYE

Slow Motion: SLOWMO

Super Jump: HOPTOIT

Weapons / Pistols: TOOL

BMX Spawn: BANDIT

Spawn Buzzard: BUZZOFF

Spawn Caddy: HOLEIN1

Comet Spawn: COMET

Spawn Rag: FLYSPRAY

Spawn Limo: VINEWOOD

PCJ-600 Spawn: ROCKET

Spawn Rapid GT: RAPIDGT

Spawn Sanchez: SUV

Spawn Stunt Plane: BARNSTORM

Spawn Scavenger: REMOVED

List of phone numbers

GTA RP

Grand Theft Auto 5. Provided by: Rockstar.

Finally, we have phone number codes for GTA 5. To enter them, simply lift your phone by tapping up on the crosspiece. Just say the words below using the numeric keypad. You will need to enter “1-999-” before each one for the cheat to work. For example, 1-999-2276-78676 refers to BARNSTORM.

Change the weather: MAKEITRAIN (6253-48-7246)

Director Mode: JRTALENT (57-825368)

Drunk mode: LIQUOR (547867)

Explosive Ammo: HIGHEX (444-439)

Explosive Melee Attacks: HOTHANDS (4684-2637)

Fast Running: CATCH (228-2463)

Fast Swimming: GOTGILLS (468-44557)

Flaming Bullets: INCENDIARY (462-363-4279)

Invincibility / God Mode: THE HEALER (724-654-5537)

Lower search level: LAWYERUP (5299-3787)

Maximum Health and Armor: TURTLE (887-853)

Lunar Gravity: FLOATER (356-2837)

Parachute: Parachute Jump (759-3483)

Increase the search level: FUGITIVE (3844-8483)

Recharge Ability: POWERUP (769-3787)

Skyfall: SKYFALL (759-3255)

Slippery cars: SNOWY (766-9329)

Slow Aiming: DEAD EYE (332-3393)

Slow Motion: SLOWMO (756-966)

Superjump: HOPTOIT (467-86-48)

Weapon/Pistols: TOOLUP (8665-87)

BMX Spawn: BANDIT (226-348)

Spawn Buzzard: BUZZOFF (289-9633)

Spawn Caddy: HOLEIN1 (4653-46-1)

Comet Spawn: COMET (266-38)

Spawn Duster: FLYSPRAY (359-77729)

Limousine Spawn: VINEWOOD (846-39663)

PCJ-600 Spawn: ROCKET (762-538)

Rapid GT Spawn: RAPIDGT (727-4348)

Spawn Sanchez: OFFROAD (633-7623)

Spawn Stunt Plane: BARNSTORM (2276-78676)

Spawn Trashmaster: TRASHED (872-433)

How to enter cheats

There are several different options for entering cheats. Which one you use depends on which platform you are playing on and whether you want to use an in-game phone or not. The easiest way to enter cheats while playing on the controller is to simply enter the codes while walking around the world. This activates the cheats automatically. Alternatively, if you’re playing with a mouse and keyboard, you can hold down “~” or “” and then enter codes.

The second main option is to use an in—game phone. Just lift the phone by pressing “up” on the crosspiece, and then enter one of the codes.

Is it possible to earn achievements using cheats?

No, enabling cheats in GTA 5 will disable achievements. In addition, you will not be able to earn above the bronze rating for completing missions. Don’t forget to save before using cheats if you’re worried about messing up your campaign progress.