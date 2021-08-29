GTA 5 cheats for all consoles and devices

We can get bored after playing GTA V for a long time. All that remains is to cheat for fun. GTA V cheats are implemented differently on console and PC. On consoles you usually have to use the controller keys, while on PC this requires you to enter some text. In fact, these commands, which we call cheats, are due to the developers wanting to quickly access and test some equipment and tools in the game. While the commands we call cheat are much more detailed in some games, they are more limited in GTA V. You can still use it for fun.

How to enter GTA V cheats on Xbox One, PS4, PC, Xbox 360 and PS3

You can enter the following texts for PC by pressing the (“) button on the PC. On consoles, you can use the controller or dial numbers from your mobile phone. GTA V cheats can be applied differently on each platform. You can use the mods on the PC to reach more detailed cheats.

GTA V, PS4, XBOX One and PC cheats

drunk mode

It increases your drunkenness, makes the character clumsy.

PS3 / PS4 – Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Left

Xbox One / Xbox 360 – Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B, Left

PC – LIQUOR

Mobile Phone – 1-999-547867

Fast Swimming

It increases your swimming speed.

PS3 / PS4 – Left, Left, L1, Right, Right, R2, Left, L2, Right

Xbox One / Xbox 360 – Left, Left, LB, Right, Right, RT, Left, LT, Right

PC – GOTGILLS

Mobile Phone – 1-999-46844557

Fast Running

It increases your running speed.

PS3 / PS4 – Triangle, Left, Right, Right, L2, L1, Square

Xbox One / Xbox 360 – Y, Left, Right, Right, LT, LB, X

PC – CATCHME

Mobile Phone – 1-999-228-2463

Maximum Health and Armor

Gives the character full body armor and health.

PS3 / PS4 – Circle, L1, Triangle, R2, X ,Square, Circle, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1

Xbox One / Xbox 360 – B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Right, X, LB, LB, LB

PC – TURTLE

Cell Phone – 1-999-887-853

Super Jump

It makes the character jump higher.

PS3 / PS4 – L2, L2, Square, Circle, Circle, L2, Square, Square, Left, Right, X

Xbox One / Xbox 360 – Left, Left, Y, Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, RB, RT

PC – HOPTOIT

Mobile Phone – 1-999-467-8648

invincibility

You take no damage for 5 minutes.

PS3 / PS4 – Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle

Xbox One / Xbox 360 – Right, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Left, A, Y

PC – PAINKILLER

Mobile Phone – 1-999-724-6545537

Recharges special ability energy

Gives you full energy for your character’s ability.

PS3 / PS4 – X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, Right, Left, X

Xbox One / Xbox 360 – A, A, X, RB, LB, A, Right, Left, A

PC – POWERUP

Mobile Phone – 1-999-769-3787

Slow Motion aiming

Slow motion mode activates when you aim.

PS3 / PS4 – Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Left, Square, L2, Right, X

Xbox One / Xbox 360 – X, LT, RB, Y, Left, X, LT, Right, A

PC – DEADEYE

Mobile Phone – 1-999-332-3393

Parachute

Gives your character a Parachute.

PS3 / PS4 – Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Left, Left, Right, L1

Xbox One / Xbox 360 – Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, Left, Left, Right, LB

PC – SKYDIVE

Mobile Phone – 1-999-759-3483

skyfall

Your character starts falling from the sky.

PS3 / PS4 – L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right

Xbox One / Xbox 360 – LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right

PC – SKYFALL

Mobile Phone – 1-999-759-3255

Raising Wanted Level

Increases your wanted level by one star.

PS3 / PS4 – R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

Xbox One / Xbox 360 – RB, RB, B, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

PC – FUGITIVE

Mobile Phone – 1-999-384-48483

Decrease Wanted Level

Decreases your wanted level by one star.

PS3 / PS4 – R1, R1, Circle, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

Xbox One / Xbox 360 – RB, RB, B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

PC – LAWYERUP

Mobile Phone – 1-999-529-93787

Armament

Gives your character a Cut Shotgun, Sniper Rifle, Assault Rifle, SMG, Pistol, Grenade, RPG and Knife

PS3 / PS4 – Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X ,Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1

Xbox One / Xbox 360 – Y, RT, Left, LB, A, Right, Y, Down, X, LB, LB, LB

PC – TOOLUP

Mobile Phone – 1-999-866-587

Explosive Fist

Your character’s fists become explosive.

PS3 / PS4 – Right, Left, X, Triangle, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L2

Xbox One / Xbox 360 – Right, Left, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT

PC – HOTHANDS

Mobile Phone – 1-999-468-42637

Explosive Bullets

Gun bullets become explosive.

PS3 / PS4 – Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right, Right, L1, L1, L1

Xbox One / Xbox 360 – Right, X, A, Left, RB, RT, Left, Right, Right, LB, LB, LB

PC – HIGHEX

Mobile Phone – 1-999-444-439

Flammable Bullets

Gun bullets become flammable.

PS3 / PS4 – L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Right, L1, L1

Xbox One / Xbox 360 – LB, RB, X, RB, Left, RT, RB, Left, X, Right, LB, LB

PC – INCENDIARY

Mobile Phone – 1-999-4623-634279

Changing the weather

Switches to one of the 9 weather conditions in the game.

PS3 / PS4 – R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square

Xbox One / Xbox 360 – RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X

PC – MAKEITRAIN

Mobile Phone – 1-999-625-348-7246

Change Gravity