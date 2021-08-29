GTA 5 cheats for all consoles and devices

We can get bored after playing GTA V for a long time. All that remains is to cheat for fun. GTA V cheats are implemented differently on console and PC. On consoles you usually have to use the controller keys, while on PC this requires you to enter some text. In fact, these commands, which we call cheats, are due to the developers wanting to quickly access and test some equipment and tools in the game. While the commands we call cheat are much more detailed in some games, they are more limited in GTA V. You can still use it for fun.
How to enter GTA V cheats on Xbox One, PS4, PC, Xbox 360 and PS3
You can enter the following texts for PC by pressing the (“) button on the PC. On consoles, you can use the controller or dial numbers from your mobile phone. GTA V cheats can be applied differently on each platform. You can use the mods on the PC to reach more detailed cheats.
GTA V, PS4, XBOX One and PC cheats
drunk mode
It increases your drunkenness, makes the character clumsy.
PS3 / PS4 – Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Left
Xbox One / Xbox 360 – Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B, Left
PC – LIQUOR
Mobile Phone – 1-999-547867
Fast Swimming
It increases your swimming speed.
PS3 / PS4 – Left, Left, L1, Right, Right, R2, Left, L2, Right
Xbox One / Xbox 360 – Left, Left, LB, Right, Right, RT, Left, LT, Right
PC – GOTGILLS
Mobile Phone – 1-999-46844557
Fast Running
It increases your running speed.
PS3 / PS4 – Triangle, Left, Right, Right, L2, L1, Square
Xbox One / Xbox 360 – Y, Left, Right, Right, LT, LB, X
PC – CATCHME
Mobile Phone – 1-999-228-2463
Maximum Health and Armor
Gives the character full body armor and health.
PS3 / PS4 – Circle, L1, Triangle, R2, X ,Square, Circle, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1
Xbox One / Xbox 360 – B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Right, X, LB, LB, LB
PC – TURTLE
Cell Phone – 1-999-887-853
Super Jump
It makes the character jump higher.
PS3 / PS4 – L2, L2, Square, Circle, Circle, L2, Square, Square, Left, Right, X
Xbox One / Xbox 360 – Left, Left, Y, Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, RB, RT
PC – HOPTOIT
Mobile Phone – 1-999-467-8648
invincibility
You take no damage for 5 minutes.
PS3 / PS4 – Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle
Xbox One / Xbox 360 – Right, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Left, A, Y
PC – PAINKILLER
Mobile Phone – 1-999-724-6545537
Recharges special ability energy
Gives you full energy for your character’s ability.
PS3 / PS4 – X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, Right, Left, X
Xbox One / Xbox 360 – A, A, X, RB, LB, A, Right, Left, A
PC – POWERUP
Mobile Phone – 1-999-769-3787
Slow Motion aiming
Slow motion mode activates when you aim.
PS3 / PS4 – Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Left, Square, L2, Right, X
Xbox One / Xbox 360 – X, LT, RB, Y, Left, X, LT, Right, A
PC – DEADEYE
Mobile Phone – 1-999-332-3393
Parachute
Gives your character a Parachute.
PS3 / PS4 – Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Left, Left, Right, L1
Xbox One / Xbox 360 – Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, Left, Left, Right, LB
PC – SKYDIVE
Mobile Phone – 1-999-759-3483
skyfall
Your character starts falling from the sky.
PS3 / PS4 – L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right
Xbox One / Xbox 360 – LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right
PC – SKYFALL
Mobile Phone – 1-999-759-3255
Raising Wanted Level
Increases your wanted level by one star.
PS3 / PS4 – R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
Xbox One / Xbox 360 – RB, RB, B, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
PC – FUGITIVE
Mobile Phone – 1-999-384-48483
Decrease Wanted Level
Decreases your wanted level by one star.
PS3 / PS4 – R1, R1, Circle, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left
Xbox One / Xbox 360 – RB, RB, B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left
PC – LAWYERUP
Mobile Phone – 1-999-529-93787
Armament
Gives your character a Cut Shotgun, Sniper Rifle, Assault Rifle, SMG, Pistol, Grenade, RPG and Knife
PS3 / PS4 – Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X ,Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1
Xbox One / Xbox 360 – Y, RT, Left, LB, A, Right, Y, Down, X, LB, LB, LB
PC – TOOLUP
Mobile Phone – 1-999-866-587
Explosive Fist
Your character’s fists become explosive.
PS3 / PS4 – Right, Left, X, Triangle, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L2
Xbox One / Xbox 360 – Right, Left, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT
PC – HOTHANDS
Mobile Phone – 1-999-468-42637
Explosive Bullets
Gun bullets become explosive.
PS3 / PS4 – Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right, Right, L1, L1, L1
Xbox One / Xbox 360 – Right, X, A, Left, RB, RT, Left, Right, Right, LB, LB, LB
PC – HIGHEX
Mobile Phone – 1-999-444-439
Flammable Bullets
Gun bullets become flammable.
PS3 / PS4 – L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Right, L1, L1
Xbox One / Xbox 360 – LB, RB, X, RB, Left, RT, RB, Left, X, Right, LB, LB
PC – INCENDIARY
Mobile Phone – 1-999-4623-634279
Changing the weather
Switches to one of the 9 weather conditions in the game.
PS3 / PS4 – R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square
Xbox One / Xbox 360 – RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X
PC – MAKEITRAIN
Mobile Phone – 1-999-625-348-7246
Change Gravity