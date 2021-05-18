GTA 5 Arrives in November for Xbox Series S / X and PS5!

GTA 5: Today (18), Rockstar finally announced what a lot of people were waiting for! GTA 5 will arrive on the Xbox Series X / S and PS5 on November 11.

“GTA 5 will feature a series of technical improvements, visual and performance improvements to make the most of the latest hardware, making the game more beautiful and agile than ever,” stated Rockstar.

In addition, the standalone version of GTA Online will arrive on the same date on new generation consoles, however, PS5 players will be able to enjoy the game for three months free! In the meantime, PS Plus subscribers will be able to redeem GTA $ 1,000,000 at the beginning of each month until the release of the PS5 version.

So, what did you think of the ad, did you like it? Excited to play GTA 5 in the new generation? Tell us in the comments section!