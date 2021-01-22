GSMA wants to delay the decision to use the 6 GHz band

Recently GSMA, which represents a large part of the mobile operators present in the world, proved to be quite controversial Anatel’s decision to make full use of the 6 GHz band for WiFi 6E, something that displeased several companies.

The entity questioned the choice, and wants the postponement until a favorable decision occurs for both sides, making the extension clear and the choice is in line with global harmonization.

According to the GSMA, Anatel should have adjusted the authorization to take possession of 500 MHz from the lower relative of the band, as well as the 700 MHz from the upper, which are present from 6,425 MHz. However, this was not the case in practice, since the national regulator has the extension that goes from 5.925 to 7.125 MHz, something that is registered in the public consultation.

This information was shared by Luciana Camargos, senior director of the GSMA to the Tele.S Synthesis portal, making it clear that the future spectrum is also participating in the European Union, which is wanting to carry out the WiFi division and the personal mobile service (SMP), and this proposal still manages to encompass other regions, such as Europe, Africa and the Middle East, with a vote scheduled to take place at the World Radio Conference (WRC) in 2023.

Thus, the decisions made there may directly influence what will happen in the rest of the world. However, there are deadlocks being registered in China, which is willing to make full use of the 6 GHz band in mobile services and, both the US and Brazil, are focusing this same band for WiFi 6E, something that Luciana tries to revert around here .

“There is an international movement to reserve the lower end of the spectrum for WiFi and the top end for IMT. We think that if everything goes to the unlicensed service, it will be very difficult to revert later. Harmonization is relevant for economies of scale. Now it is too early to make a decision that could create problems in the future ”, says Camargos.

Despite being focused on making use of 6 GHz, several operators are on the side of the GSMA, since 90% of companies in this sector worldwide are planning to have this range among the options, since the feature is essential for the spread of 5G.

The only one that went against it is Oi, which no longer has much of a say in the national market, as part of the telephony area no longer belongs to them, but to Claro, TIM and Vivo. Now, it remains to be seen if Anatel will back down and make a more just agreement.