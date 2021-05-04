Gryffindor: everything you need to know about the Hogwarts house

Gryffindor: One of the four houses of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Gryffindor is where the brave-hearted students are. In the books and films of the Harry Potter saga, the community became popular for being the “home” of the wizard boy.

However, there are several curiosities about the house that were not revealed during the franchise about the Boy Who Lived. Here are some facts about Gryffindor!

Godrico Gryffindor: the founder

Considered one of the best duelist wizards of his time, Godrico Gryffindor was one of the founders of Hogwarts. His goal was to teach magic to all those with courageous deeds in his name – regardless of origin.

Although he was a great friend of Salazar Slytherin, he opposed the fellow wizard’s idea of ​​banning Muggle-born students from attending school. This gave rise to the eternal rivalry between the Gryffindor and Slytherin houses.

Before he died, the founder left important items for the history of Hogwarts. For example, the Sorting Hat was a personal accessory of the wizard and received an enchantment to help choose the students ‘home after the founders’ death.

Meanings of the name and symbol of the house

The word Gryffindor (Gryffindor, in English) hides several meanings. A very popular concept is that the word refers to the Griffin, an animal with the head of an eagle and the body of a lion.

Meanwhile, the suffix can be interpreted in two ways. “Dor” in Old English brings the same meaning as “door” – door or gate, in Portuguese. However, “d’or” in French can be translated as gold or gold.

The Gryffindor symbol is a lion, an animal that represents courage and honor. Referring to the element of fire, the red and gold colors of the coat of arms of the house refer to the mane and hair of the mascot.

The Sword of Godrico Gryffindor

The sword of Godrico Gryffindor is another important object of the founder of the house during the plot of Harry Potter. There is a legend that says that the magic artifact can only be used by a real Gryffindor when he needs it.

An example of this can be seen in the final moments of The Chamber of Secrets. Delivered by Albus Dumbledore’s Phoenix, the sword is essential for the young wizard to defeat the terrible basilisk.

Gryffindor Profile

Gryffindor students usually have a set of characteristics in common that refer to the personality of the founder of the house. They are known for courage, honor, boldness and determination.

At the same time, they are famous for taking these beliefs to the extreme. So, incredibly courageous acts are also seen as reckless actions. An example of this theory is the adventures of Harry Potter himself.

This makes members of other houses, particularly Slytherin, believe that Gryffindors are involved in “meaningless heroic acts”. Likewise, they see “rivals” as hypocritical, arrogant people who disregard the rules.

Gryffindor common room

The Gryffindor Common Room is located in one of the towers of Hogwarts castle. As seen in books and movies, the entry is guarded by the Fat Woman board and passwords change regularly.

Decorated in the colors of the house, the main hall has chairs, tables and armchairs for students to study and relax. As well as, the space is used to celebrate the Quidditch team’s victories.

Another curiosity is that the stairs to the girls’ dormitory have a spell that doesn’t let the boys go up. However, the same is not true for access to the male dormitory, as the founders believed that girls were more reliable.

Important Gryffindor members

In addition to the Harry Potter trio, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, several other characters in the saga belong to Gryffindor. For example, almost all descendants of the Potter and Weasley families were part of the house.

That was how Tiago Potter met Lílian Evans, the future mother of the wizard boy. He was also in the same class as Sirius Black, Remo Lupine and Pedro Pettigrew – also known as The Marauders.

Finally, another notable Gryffindor is Albus Dumbledore. Something that perhaps explains the former preference of the former director of the school of magic for the red and gold house.

What is your favorite Hogwarts home? Tell us in the comments!