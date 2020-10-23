Grupo Hormiga trying to change the financial situation

It has the name of an insect, but its size is that of a colossus. It is Grupo Hormiga, which, with more than 1 billion active users on its Alipay platform and an estimated market value of $ 316 billion, has become China’s largest digital commerce and finance business conglomerate.

Founded in 2004, the Hormiga Group has achieved in these years a price estimated at JP Morgan, the largest bank in the world.

This giant ant seems far from wanting to stop and in the coming weeks it will carry out what, predictably, will be the largest IPO in history.

Grupo Hormiga has already revolutionized the use of money and transactions in China, becoming the first means of digital payment in a country traditionally attached to the use of cash, and many analysts believe that with its huge offering of shares it seeks to take the first step towards its international expansion.

How it all started

Now more than 80 million suppliers offer their products through some of the group’s services, but the pillars of that success were established years ago.

The businessman Jack Ma had created Alibaba, a digital commerce platform, but he was faced with the problem of the lack of means and payment guarantees in a country where very few had access to credit cards and many merchants were not willing to send your products to the buyer if he did not pay in advance.

So Ma created Alipay, the embryo of Grupo Hormiga, a digital trust service that held the price of the purchased item until it reached the buyer’s home and then delivered it to the seller.



