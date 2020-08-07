Growth in access and use in fraud worries researchers

Artificial intelligence is expanding to a variety of uses at exponential rates. Nowadays we already have it optimizing even the way our cell phones consume battery, however one of the most worrying uses is the creation of deepfakes, which are increasingly easy to be created according to University College London.

Deepfakes are videos manipulated by artificial intelligence to include other people’s faces in situations or speeches that they didn’t make. The main use at the beginning was in humorous videos, but now they are being increasingly used in fraud, which is why social networks like Twitter, Reddit and more recently TikTok are banning these videos.

If you haven’t seen it, which is very unlikely, here is one of the most famous deepfakes on the internet, which involves actress Jennifer Lawrence and screenwriter Steve Buscemi, check out a comparison between the original video and the creation:

Thinking about it, University College London conducted a study on deepfakes and internet security, which pointed out that there are several software to create such videos, many of them open source requiring at least one GTX 1060 video card in the machine for the creation, the that has not prevented more and more of them from appearing on the internet.

For example, there is even an application called Doublicat that promises to create a deepfake in GIF in a few seconds.

According to the researchers, it was possible to create deepfakes using videos with movements slightly different from the originals and different sound formats, which is even more worrying. Students say that in the future, regulation may be necessary to prevent the indiscriminate use of this technology, which can cause great harm to people.



