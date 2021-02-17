Growing business: Amazon buys store building platform

At the end of 2020 we saw Amazon acquire Wondery to make its music service more complete and now we have another acquisition being made by the company. This time the one bought is Selz, a platform specialized in creating online stores. Now understand what the plans of Jeff Bezos’ company should be with this venture.

The purchase was announced today by Selz. According to the platform’s official website, the acquisition was made on January 15, 2021, but nothing was mentioned at the time. So far, details like terms of purchase and values ​​have not been revealed, but the platform’s founder says that “nothing is changing” for its users.

Founded in 2013 in Sydney, Australia, Selz is a platform that allows small and medium entrepreneurs to create online store websites in a simpler way. In addition, it also provides online payment methods for existing stores, as well as other tools also linked to e-commerce.

Martin Rushe, who is founder and CEO of Selz states on the website:

We signed an agreement to be acquired by Amazon and look forward to working with them as we continue to build easy-to-use tools for entrepreneurs.

It is very likely that Amazon acquired Selz to use its solutions in its online store, which would be ahead of major competitors in different locations around the world, allowing sellers to create their own customized stores at their own addresses, but still with some connection to Amazon, which would give more credibility and confidence to its buyers, while also causing the activities, and consequently profits, of the Bezos company to grow even more.