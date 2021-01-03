“Grow up”: Rihanna makes a clear message to fans

Rihanna (32) obviously has enough! The singer has become known around the world with her hits like “Umbrella” or “Only Girl (In The World)” – but musically, the 32-year-old has been rather quiet for several years. It goes without saying that many fans are now waiting impatiently for new songs by Beauty. RiRi’s latest social media post therefore took some of her followers as an opportunity to vent their frustration: and the musician reacted promptly.

She posted a new snapshot of herself in a bikini on Instagram . Rihanna wrote: “My New Year’s resolution: put more pressure.” Reason enough for many fans to demand new music. “Your resolution should be a new album,” was one of many comments. The singer reacted slightly annoyed. “The comment is so old, it could be from 2019. Grow up,” she shot back. Rihanna showed up in the studio last February and promised her fans that new music would appear soon. Does the singer have other things on her mind now?

Currently, the 32-year-old has a crush on both ears: She is currently cuddling with rapper A $ AP Rocky (32). The two enjoyed the holidays together in Barbados – Rihanna’s home. There they were photographed by photographers.



