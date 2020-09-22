Grotesk: Palmdale placed semen in coworkers’ belongings

A male Palmdale-area resident was found guilty of multiple counts of sexual harassment and awaiting conviction after placing his semen on a co-worker’s belongings.

Stevens Millancastro was obsessed with his co-worker and harassed her in such a way that it led to the unpleasant act of putting his sperm in the honey, water and keyboard of a woman identified as Jane Doe by the authorities.

The man was found guilty Monday by Orange County Superior Court Judge Kathleen Roberts and awaits her conviction on October 6. The events would have occurred between the end of 2016 and the beginning of 2017 in the place where they had worked together since 2014 in La Palma, California.

“Millancastro is accused of masturbating in the office on La Palma twice in November and December 2016, placing his semen in the victim’s honey pot,” prosecutors said in a statement cited by. The woman would have consumed the honey without suspecting the fact.

Then, in January 2017, Jane Doe reported to her bosses finding her water bottle with a cloudy appearance, so they decided to install a security camera. And what revealed the material recorded by the cameras days later, managed to have enough evidence to accuse the man.

Millancastro was recorded entering Jane Doe’s office just before she found traces of semen on her keyboard and mouse. After the fact, that day he reported it to the La Palma Police.

The man will know his sentence at the beginning of October and faces up to 2 and a half years in prison in addition to being registered for life as a sexual harasser.



