Grosjean Walked Out Of Fireball At Bahrain GP

The Bahrain GrandPrix, the third last leg of the season in Formula 1, started by accident. Romain Grosjean managed to walk out of the flaming vehicle after it hit the barrier.

There are many security measures taken in Formula 1 in recent years. After the accident that took place at the Bahrain GP today, we have seen once again how effective the increasing measures are.

The experienced French driver of the Haas team, Romain Grosjean, hit the barriers just on the first lap of the race. The vehicle suddenly turned into a fireball. The French driver managed to survive this accident without any serious problems.

Dangerous accident from Grosjean

As it is evident from the racing footage, the Haas pilot has survived a serious danger. In Formula 1, we have witnessed many serious accidents in recent years, especially due to the lack of rubber barriers, narrow sandboxes and less resistant clothing / equipment.

Yet, minutes after the accident, Romain Grosjean got out of the burning vehicle and was seen talking to the paramedics inside the safety car. The racer with minor burns on his hands and wrists was hospitalized.

The race was stopped after Grosjean’s accident. It was a gratifying development that the pilot survived the accident without any serious danger, as the Haas vehicle was almost split in half.

Formula 1 progresses in terms of safety

Haas cars have been experiencing both technical and durability issues since the beginning of this year. The security measures taken and the protection systems developed over time almost saved the life of the pilot.

Unsurprisingly, the trio Hamilton-Bottas-Verstappen won the first three places at the Bahrain Grand Prix as a result of the qualifying rounds this year. After the track is cleared, the race will continue again.



