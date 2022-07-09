Groom for 90 days: Kobe told why he doesn’t want Emily to get pregnant

TLC star Kobi Blaze confessed to the real reason why he did not want the partner of the 90-day-old groom Emily to get pregnant and give birth to a second child after Koban. 34-year-old Kobe from Cameroon was working as a lingerie model in China when he met 29-year-old Emily in Xi’an. The couple did not expect a relationship, but soon got engaged and even found out that she was pregnant, and all this within a few weeks. Emily returned to America with plans to bring Kobi to Salina on a tourist visa. But as the delays continued, and Emily even gave birth to their first son, a pandemic began and made sure that Emily and Kobe met only two years later.

Something about Kobe and Emily’s relationship makes reality TV fans think it won’t last long. Emily became the villain of season 9 at the beginning due to her unpleasant attitude towards Kobe, as she ignores everything he does in the relationship. They both have different ideas about raising children, and they are in a financial mess, because they depend on Emily’s father for money. Even in their last episode together, Emily broke Kobe’s heart right after he proposed to her. Kobe spent a quarter of his savings on Emily’s ring, but she took out a ring she bought herself, in case she didn’t get it from her future husband. Tensions between Emily and Kobi have been high since his arrival in the US, but this time he admitted that he felt humiliated by what Emily had done behind his back.

Fans believe that it would be better for Kobe to break up with Emily and return home, but the couple found themselves in a new dilemma. The preview of the 13th episode of the 90th day of the groom on Instagram begins with Kobi admitting that he was the one who asked Emily to stop taking birth control, as he knows women who had problems conceiving when they took birth control. He claims he “refused” when Kobi and Emily were making love, and that she told him about an app on her phone that said she was “not ovulating right now.” Kobe and Emily go to get a pregnancy test, as he admits that he is worried about how he will behave with her family if she gets pregnant, given that they live in the basement of her parents’ house.

Emily is concerned that Kobi cannot work in the country yet, and all her efforts to earn money fall on her. Emily decides to take the test at the pharmacy itself, as she does not think she will risk that someone will find him at home. “It’s hard enough trying to figure out our relationship,” Kobi tells the cameras. But the “hardest thing” for the “90-day groom” star Kobi is that he doesn’t have the right finances to raise another child. Having spent most of his money on the ring, Kobi can’t take care of his family. “So if Emily is pregnant right now, I don’t know how we’re going to handle it,” says a shocked Kobi.

By now, fans have heard rumors that Emily and Kobe have already had their second child. Emily seems to have been photographed with Kobi and their baby daughter in New York. The couple was there in June to star in season 9 of “The 90-day Groom.” It looks like Emily and Kobe are still together and still living at her father’s house in Kansas, which makes fans wonder how badly her family reacted to Emily’s pregnancy.