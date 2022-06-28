Groom for 90 days: Jibri said that he quit a high-paying job to become a musician

“The New 90-Day Fiance” star Jibri Bell recently shared on social media that he left a high-paying job to pursue his dream of becoming a musician instead. Djibri appears in season 9 of the TV series “90 Days of the groom” together with his Serbian bride Miona Bell. They fell in love and got engaged while Djibri was traveling in Serbia, although they had not spent much time together in person before. Jibri prides himself on being unconventional and stands out from the crowd, often wearing bright clothes and dazzling cowboy hats. He lives in Rapid City, South Dakota, with his two parents, where they were joined by Miona.

Through the storyline of Djibri and Myona, viewers got acquainted with Djibri’s band, Black Serbs. Djibri formed a band together with his good friends David, Brandy and Space Cash, and they create what Djibri calls space punk music, a mixture of punk rock and electronic beats. In fact, Djibri was touring Serbia with Black Serbs when he first met Miona. Although the band is featured on the show, it appears that the band is currently inactive, as they last posted on social media in January 2020.

In a recent Instagram post, Jibri told his followers that he left a high-paying job at a real estate agency to pursue his music career. Jibri explains that in 2017 he worked in real estate in Chicago, but a significant income did not bring him joy. “I earned the most money I’ve ever had on paper… however, I was unhappy,” the 90-day Groom star wrote on Instagram. Since he was so unhappy, Jibri decided that this would be the last time he would stay at a job he didn’t like. Jibri’s heart has always been connected with the music industry, so in the end he decided to do just that.

Djibri continued his story by saying that he is proud of himself for the level he is at in his music, although he still has a lot of things he would like to achieve. Jibri also took the time to dedicate a message to his followers, telling them to never stop chasing their dreams and expressing that he was proud of them. “No matter how corny it sounds, if you have a dream, pour gasoline on the fire!” he said to cheer the fans. While Djibri has been involved in his fair share of controversies on 90 Day Fiancé, it is clear that he is very dedicated and single-minded when it comes to his music career, which fans respect.

Djibri is not the first cast member of 90 Day Fiancé to use the show as a platform for their music. Evelyn Cormier, who was introduced in season 5 of “The 90-day Groom,” continued to develop her singing career after the show, even appearing in season 17 of “American Idol.” franchise during seasons 4 and 5 90 Days Fiancé: Before The 90 Days. Although Jibri is still new to the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, fans can expect to see more music from him both on and off screen.