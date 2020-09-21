Gringo cartels, deployed drug gangs.

Within the United States, there are several criminal groups known as the Gringo Cartels in the world of drug trafficking, according to a document from the Department of Justice.

In the investigation “Strategy against Domestic Cartels”, they list several gangs that are independent from Mexican or Colombian groups but do have ties with them and from which they buy the drugs they sell without any exclusivity, reported the weekly Proceso.

Los Hermanos Pistoleros Latinos, New Mexico Syndicate, Los Carnales, Latin Kings, Mexican Mafia, Sureños, MS-13, Wet Back Power, Sinaloa Cowboys, West Texas Tangos, Los Negros, Arizona Mexican Mafia and Border Brothers have had or have relationships with the Sinaloa Cartel (CDS) in the last ten years.

While for the Gulf Cartel (CDG): Los Hermanos Pistoleros Latinos, Mexican Revolutionary Party, Raza Unida and Texas Chicano Brotherhood, have distributed drugs.

In complicity with the Arellano Félix Cartel (CAF): The Mexican Mafia, Sureños and Border Brothers (California section).

With the Los Zetas Cartel (CDZ) they have had deals: Barrio Azteca, Los Hermanos Pistoleros Latinos, Mexikanemi, MS-13, Texas Syndicate (US PERSON) and Los Bandidos.

Cartel of La Familia Michoacana (CFM), MS-13, West Texas Tangos and the Mexican Mafia.

This was announced after the United States government recognized for the first time in its history, the existence of domestic drug cartels in its territory and even pointed out the areas where they operate in association with criminal groups.

This information covers since 1973, when the United States Government declared the war on drugs, the evolution of the traffic, distribution and sale of narcotics in its territory.



